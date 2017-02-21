Brian Pillman’s Son Comments On Starting A Career In Pro Wrestling, Who Will Challenge Asuka For The NXT Women’s Title?

Brian Pillman Jr. recently spoke with Local 12 Cincinnati about his decision to pursue a career in professional wrestling like his father, the late Brian Pillman. You can watch the news piece above, and an excerpt is below:

Brian Pillman Jr. comments on his plan to follow his father’s footsteps in wrestling: 

“The plan is to follow in his footsteps for sure and maintain that high flying style. His love is scattered all throughout the world, and I just want to go to each and every one of those places and pick that up and connect with those fans, because, I’m a product of them. I’m a product of those fans, and I’m going to fulfill the fans dreams of becoming a star. Just to see that I’ve come full circle, and I’m back to pursuing his dream, I think he would be very proud.”

The following video features a preview of this week’s episode of NXT, when Liv Morgan, Ember Moon and Peyton Royce will face off in a triple threat match with a shot at Asuka’s NXT Women’s Championship on the line:

