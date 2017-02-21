Brian Pillman’s Son Comments On Starting A Career In Pro Wrestling, Who Will Challenge Asuka For The NXT Women’s Title?

Flyin’ Brian
Brian Pillman Jr. recently spoke with Local 12 Cincinnati about his decision to pursue a career in professional wrestling like his father, the late Brian Pillman. You can watch the news piece above, and an excerpt is below:
Brian Pillman Jr. comments on his plan to follow his father’s footsteps in wrestling:
NXT
The following video features a preview of this week’s episode of NXT, when Liv Morgan, Ember Moon and Peyton Royce will face off in a triple threat match with a shot at Asuka’s NXT Women’s Championship on the line:
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?