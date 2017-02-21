Alberto Del Rio Comments On Being Falsely Advertised For Event, The Rock Meets ‘Lion’ Star Backstage At RAW

The Rock

People Magazine has a new write-up about Lion star Sunny Pawar meeting The Rock backstage at Monday Night RAW last night.

The 8-year-old actor had said he wanted to go see a WWE live event before traveling back to Mumbai, India and he also got to meet The Rock, and a number of other WWE stars including The New Day, Triple H and Charlotte. Click here to view photos from last night’s RAW in Los Angeles.

Alberto Del Rio

Alberto posted the following on Instagram, revealing he is being falsely advertised for an upcoming live event, and correctly identifies the event he will appear at:

Un recordatorio más, que no los engañe este fraudulento promotor y compañía, nadie de la dinastía caras, ni mi tío asistirán a este evento… su servidor #albertoelpatron NO estará presente…

Que no los engañen #monterrey

El patrón estés presente el 28 de mayo pero con la empresa @fullmexico y está si está confirmada

Fans in monterrey don’t let this other promotion fool you. Bunch of idiots giving you false advertisement. I WONT be there for them. However I will be with the company @fullmexico there so don’t waste your money on the other waste of space company and come to one that I’m actually gonna be in attendance for and kicking traseros along with my brother in laws Roy and Zak Knight and my little brother @hijodedoscaras #sisisi