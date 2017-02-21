Alberto Del Rio Comments On Being Falsely Advertised For Event, The Rock Meets ‘Lion’ Star Backstage At RAW

The Rock
People Magazine has a new write-up about Lion star Sunny Pawar meeting The Rock backstage at Monday Night RAW last night.
The 8-year-old actor had said he wanted to go see a WWE live event before traveling back to Mumbai, India and he also got to meet The Rock, and a number of other WWE stars including The New Day, Triple H and Charlotte. Click here to view photos from last night’s RAW in Los Angeles.
Alberto Del Rio
Alberto posted the following on Instagram, revealing he is being falsely advertised for an upcoming live event, and correctly identifies the event he will appear at:
