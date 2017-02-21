Naomi Relinquishes Smackdown Women’s Title, Daniel Bryan Confirms Match To Crown New Champion

The WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship is now vacant as Naomi was forced to vacate the title after determining her injury will prevent her from competing. Bryan said he and Shane McMahon went over the medical records, and it’s conclusive that Naomi’s injury will prevent her from defending the title in 30 days, and she will need to relinquish the Smackdown’s Women’s Championship. Naomi talks about the highs and lows of her recent history, saying the title win was great but now she’s falling and she feels like she let her fans down. Naomi says once she gives him the title, ‘that’ (pointing to the Wrestlemania sign) is probably gone too, then cries and she hands him the title and she hugs him. She says whoever is borrowing the title is going to feel the glow when she gets back, then she leaves but Alexa Bliss cuts her off and heads to the ring. Alexa says she could have done without the tears, but she’s owed a title match and that’s what she’s there for. Alexa says they need a champion going into Wrestlemania, and she’s more than capable so she should just have the title returned to her. Bryan says Naomi giving up the title was pretty hard, and it might make sense to give it back… but he’s not going to do that. Bryan offers an opportunity, and says he knows who is ready to fight, and she’ll face Becky Lynch for the title on the spot.