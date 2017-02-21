New Women’s Champion Crowned On WWE Smackdown Live

Alexa Bliss is the new Smackdown Women’s Champion after she defeated Becky Lynch in a match for the vacated championship.

Naomi vacated the title due to injury moments before the match was announced, and Bryan announced Bliss (the former champion) would finally get her title match against Lynch, the inaugural champion. The final moments of the match saw Bliss take advantage of the ref being knocked down in the corner, and she took a cheap shot at Lynch, hitting her in the throat before getting the win with a rollup.

This is Bliss’ second reign as WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion. Naomi’s first reign ends at nine days, ending due to injury after winning the title at Elimination Chamber in Phoenix.

