Alexa Bliss Appearing On TV This Week, Smackdown Dark Match Result, American Alpha Shuts Down The Fashion Police (Video)

Miss Bliss

WWE confirmed new Smackdown Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss will be the special guest on this week’s WWE Off The Top Rope segment on ESPN’s SportsCenter with Jonathan Coachman.

Bliss won the title in the opening match of tonight’s episode of Smackdown after Naomi was forced to reliquish the title due to injury.

WWE Smackdown Live

The dark match before tonight’s WWE Smackdown Live tapings saw Heath Slater and Rhyno defeat The Ascension.

Fashion Police

The following video features American Alpha shutting down The Fashion Police before tonight’s WWE Smackdown Live: