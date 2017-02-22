Toy Fair New York 2017 – WWE Toy News Coverage (Photos)

This past weekend in New York was the annual Toy Fair event where many toy companies come from around the world to show off their new products coming out throughout the year. When you go to the event or even look at coverage you feel like a kid in a candy store as there’s just a plethora of toys from action figures to dolls and much more! The best part of it all was that several WWE licensees were there showing off the latest WWE toy products coming out soon, including some exciting surprises like Goldberg’s very first WWE Mattel Elite figure! Thanks to RingsideCollectibles.com for providing great photos of all the WWE items, as seen in the gallery below! Some exciting news that came out of the event includes: Goldberg’s first Elite figure will come with the Mattel WWE RAW Elite Scale Ring (rumor is it lights up, too)

There will be a Target Exclusive WWE NXT Series that seems to build Bayley’s inflatable tube men if you collect everyone in the set (also known as a Build-A-Set series) featuring Tye Dillinger and Andrade Almas’ first figures

Mattel showed off Elite 49 and 50, featuring Shane McMahon’s newest action figure in years

There will be a second series of WWE Zombies, featuring the likes of AJ Styles, Sasha Banks, Kevin Owens, Brock Lesnar, Steve Austin and Seth Rollins

Defining Moments Macho Man Randy Savage from Wrestlemania 3 will include a cloth robe

Mattel is making a Summer Slam themed series, much like the Wrestlemania series every year, that will feature an Elite Finn Bálor based off his match he won the title at as well as a Flashback Mankind, Battle Packs featuring Ultimate Warrior and Honky Tonk Man as well as a Basic series featuring Seth Rollins with a new head scan.

There will be a second series of WWE Tough Talkers (throwback to the old WCW figures that talked to each other) as well as a unique Championship Takedown Ring playset to go with them.

Jakks Pacific will be making WWE Wrestling Buddies, similar to those in the 80s, of John Cena and Finn Bálor

Wicked Cool Toys will be making 31″ tall Stone Cold Steve Austin and AJ Styles figures

Mattel is making more kids size toy belts such as the Universal Title and new SmackDown Live tag titles

LootCrate announced a line of Exclusive WWE figures coming in the next several WWE Slam Crates in 2017, the first being Stone Cold Steve Austin. See more here.

Storm Collectibles revealed their limited Hulk Hogan 12″ figures and statue you can pre-order on their website

Tamashii Nations revealed a Flashback Kane figure with three interchangeable heads

Playmates showed off the second series of WWE styled Ninja Turtles – featuring Finn Bálor, Ultimate Warrior, Roddy Piper and The Rock Look for an article featuring the latest WWE Slam Crate plus more coverage on the new figures coming in the next Slam Crates! For more wrestling figure news and coverage follow @WWETNAfigures on Twitter! If you want to guarantee you get the Exclusive Slam Crate action figures, such as the Stone Cold Steve Austin, order here before April 15th plus use code MBG at checkout to save 10% on your order (for new subscribers only + must use unique link here for discount to apply)!