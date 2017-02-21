Controversial End To WWE Smackdown Live Battle Royal; Daniel Bryan Announces Plans To Determine True #1 Contender

Bray Wyatt will wait another week to find out who will face him at Wrestlemania 33, as tonight’s WWE Smackdown Live battle royal ended in a draw. The final moments of the match saw Harper, Styles and Ambrose on the apron, all trying to eliminate each other. Ambrose backdropped Styles into the ring but ended up getting knocked on the floor, then Styles and Harper continued to fight on the apron. They fought to the top turnbuckle before falling down, Harper landing inside and Styles back on the apron. Styles entered the ring and kicked Harper, then they fought back to the corner and tried eliminating each other. Harper went for a suplex but they both fell outside at the same time, and the referees argued over who landed first. Daniel Bryan came out and said the match is a draw due to a referee’s decision, but they will determine a winner next week. Styles got in Harper’s face about the decision, but Harper blasted Styles with a clothesline and posed for the crowd before pointing at the Wrestlemania sign. Bray Wyatt then appearaed on the Titantron and laughed as the show ended.