Alexa Bliss Relishes Her Title Win (Video), Promo For This Week’s RAW, Did You Enjoy This Week’s Smackdown?

WWE RAW
WWE posted the above promo for this week’s episode of RAW, which features Goldberg’s return, a Seth Rollins interview, and the final build for the WWE Fastlane pay-per-view.
WWE Smackdown Live
Tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown Live saw Alexa Bliss win the Women’s Championship, Natalya versus Nikki Bella, and a controversial end to the number one contender’s battle royal. Did you enjoy this week’s show? Let us know in the poll and in the comments section below.
Alexa Bliss
The following video features new WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss commenting on what it means to be a two time champion, what her win means to her and more:
