Austin Aries To Make 205 Live In-Ring Debut, Naomi Comments On Vacating The Women’s Championship, Who Won This Week’s Brand Split War?

Austin Aries confirmed he would be making his 205 Live debut soon, announcing the ‘arrival’ himself at commentary on 205 Live.

Aries noted Corey Graves usually makes these announcements for new stars’ debuts on the show, but he wanted to take this one himself. Aries rolled into a highlight package of his material from NXT, and said it doesn’t matter if he’s on the mic at commentary or in the ring, but when he does return it will be great day. You can watch the promo below.

Aries, who last appeared in the ring on NXT, did not say how soon he would compete; he’s been sidelined with an orbital fracture since October 2016 and had an estimated return for early 2017.

“It’s going to be a great day to be GREAT … and a BAD DAY to be YOU!” – @AustinAries #205Live pic.twitter.com/ZP86pCF0qG — WWE (@WWE) February 22, 2017

Brand Split

This week’s episode of RAW featured Braun Strowman versus Big Show in the main event, while Smackdown featured a number one contender’s battle royal. Both shows presented some good matches and segments, but who won this week’s brand split war? Let us know in the poll and the comments section below:

Feel The Glow

As seen in the opening of tonight’s WWE Smackdown Live, Naomi vacated the Smackdown Women’s Championship due to injury. Naomi posted the following on Twitter after her in-ring segment where she gave Daniel Bryan the title, which can also be seen below:

“The harder the struggle the more glorious the triumph” #wweontario pic.twitter.com/D9ZIN4fMv3 — Trinity Fatu (@NaomiWWE) February 22, 2017