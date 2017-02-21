1 Contender’s Match Confirmed, New Segment Announced For WWE Smackdown Live, Nikki vs Natalya, More SD! Highlights (Videos)

WWE Smackdown Live

Daniel Bryan officially confirmed Luke Harper versus AJ Styles would take place on next week’s WWE Smackdown Live, with the winner moving on to Wrestlemania 33 to face Bray Wyatt.

As seen in the main event on Smackdown, Harper and Styles eliminated each other from the battle royal, with the decision coming to a draw due to ‘inconclusive footage’ determining who landed first. Bryan said the two would meet again, and confirmed the singles match on Talking Smack tonight.

Additionally, WWE confirmed John Cena would appear on Miz TV next week. Miz eliminated Cena from tonight’s battle royal, and Maryse ended up attacking Nikki Bella in her match against Natalya. It’s been speculated that Miz and Maryse will face Cena and Nikki in a mixed tag match at Wrestlemania 33 in Orlando.

Smackdown Highlights

The following videos feature match highlights from tonight’s WWE Smackdown Live, including Nikki Bella versus Natalya, American Alpha versus Breezango, and Becky Lynch versus Alexa Bliss for the Smackdown Women’s Championship: