Naomi Reveals The Origins Of ‘Feel The Glow’, Being Cut From Total Divas, Finding Difficulty Enjoying Success

Former SmackDown Women’s Champion Naomi is the special guest on Lilian Garcia: Making Their Way to the Ring this week, telling Lilian where she got the idea for her glowing gimmick, how she got her WWE tryout and more. You can read a few excerpts, and watch the episode below. Making Their Way To The Ring is also available on iTunes.
How Naomi feels about winning the SmackDown Women’s title:
Her reaction after watching her first live wrestling show:
Why Naomi sometimes finds it difficult to enjoy her success:
Where she got the idea for “Feel the Glow”:
Was the company quickly receptive to her idea?:
Naomi says she doesn’t know why she’s been cut from the cast of Total Divas twice:
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?