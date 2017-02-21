WWE Talking Smack Recap: Bryan Talks Naomi Vacating The Women’s Title, Becky Calls Alexa A Cheater, AJ Styles Comments On Battle Royal Finish

Renee Young and Daniel Bryan welcome the audience to the show. The GM says that next week there will be a match between Luke Harper and AJ Styles. The winner of that match will challenge Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania for the WWE Championship. Daniel Bryan says that the decision to take the title from Naomi was not his decision. He explained that he, Shane McMahon, Naomi and the doctors sat down and made the best decision for Naomi. He wanted to give the women a chance to have the spotlight at WrestleMania. He felt that was best for the division. First Guest: Becky Lynch Becky Lynch says that Naomi is an amazing wrestler. Lynch was prepared to have a match for the title but she did not think it was going to be because of an injury. Lynch says that Alexa Bliss always figures out a way to beat her. It could be because of a poke in the eye, La Luchadora, or holding on to her tights. She congratulates Bliss on her win and for being a two time champion. However, she believes Bliss is a cheater. She knows she should have been ready for that. Lynch does not know what Mickie James’ problem is. She says that she respected everything that she has done in her career. She said that James sided with Bliss because she knows facts about her career. Becky Lynch wants another match against Mickie James. Daniel Bryan says that he will talk to the other people above him to make that match happen. Lynch thanks the general manager and leaves. Daniel Bryan tells Raw General Manager Mick Foley that he can “suck it.” He says that he can because Smackdown Live’s women were in the first three segments and then had one more segment. He challenges Raw to have their women wrestle for an hour and a half. Young says that Natalya and Nikki Bella tore the house down. Bryan says that he has not talked to Nikki. He also says that he thought that Maryse was hurt. He was surprised by her action. The GM was impressed by the effort put in by Natalya and Nikki. Young says that there will be an injury report coming out soon. Second Guest: The Usos The Usos say the American Alpha has something that they want. Jimmy believes that they are a good tag team but it is time to let the American Alpha in their place. Jimmy asks Bryan why he took the title away from Naomi. The GM tells him to imagine that the American Alpha was injured. He knows they would want them to take the titles away from them. The Usos agree with that premise. Jimmy tells Bryan that next time he should warn him because he has to think about getting wild not crying. After the Usos leave, the hosts talk about the Miz and John Cena. They show a replay of John Cena eliminating the Miz and the Miz retaliating. Young thinks that the Miz believes his own hype and thinks he is better than what he is. He points out the irony that both the Miz and Baron Corbin come on Talking Smack and complain about the opportunities that they believe they deserve. They both had a chance and got eliminated. Third Guest: AJ Styles AJ Styles shows Daniel Bryan his chipped tooth. He asks the GM why he did not start the match once he declared it a tie. Bryan tells him that they were out of time because it is a live event. Styles informs him that he has all the time in the world. He would have preferred to get it over tonight. After showing a replay Bryan tells Styles that if he had to make a decision then he would say that Styles lost. Styles says that Harper probably had a foot hit the ground long before he hit the ground. Bryan informs him that two feet have to hit the ground to be eliminated. Bryan asks Styles why he is complaining. He says that he wanted to get it over tonight. Styles also wishes that Shane McMahon was there because he makes better decisions. He adds that Bryan thinks too slowly. Young thanks Styles for coming on the show. Styles asks her if she is kicking him off. He adds that Bryan should be kicked off. Bryan gets up and leaves and says that Styles can host next week too. Young and Styles end the show together.