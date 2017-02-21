2/22 Edition of Smackdown Rebellion : New Smackdown Women’s Champion, Who Will Headline WrestleMania 33?, And Much More

Every Tuesday night immediately following Smackdown Live you can listen to WrestleZone Radio’s official post-show, Smackdown Rebellion!

This week’s episode is hosted by Jonathan Jansen and he discusses the new Smackdown Women’s Champion, who will headline WrestleMania 33, and much more.

Please support Rip Rogers as well. You can either donate to:

GoFundMe

Or purchase a Bin Hamin t-shirt and all proceeds this month will go to Rogers

Subscribe to WrestleZone Radio on iTunes

You can listen to even more audio content from WrestleZone Radio in the embedded audio player below: