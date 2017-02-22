Nikki Bella Checked Out Post-Falls Count Anywhere Match (Video), WWE Network Announces Chromecast

Nikki Bella Checked Out Post-Falls Count Anywhere Match
WWE has released the following video on-line of Nikki Bella getting checked out by the WWE medical team following her Falls Count Anywhere match with Natalya on Smackdown last night. The bout ended with Nikki being attacked by Maryse with a led pipe:
WWE Network Announces Chromecast
WWE has released the following upgrades this morning to the WWE Network including the announcement they are finally offering a Chromecast extension to the platform:
