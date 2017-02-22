NXT Women’s Number One Contender Match Tonight (Video), AJ Styles Shows Support For Flat Earth Theory

NXT Women’s Number One Contender Match Tonight

WWE has released the following video on-line featuring a promo for tonights Triple Threat match to determine the number one contender for Asuka’s NXT Women’s Championship. The bout will feature Peyton Royce vs Liv Morgan vs Ember Moon:



AJ Styles Shows Support For Flat Earth Theory

Last night on WWE’s Talking Smack Daniel Bryan made reference to Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Kyrie Irving’s recent comments that the Earth is flat.

Bryan then noted that their guest AJ Styles was also a “Flat-Earther” to which AJ responded:

I do not think the world is flat, I’m just saying there’s some stuff about it.

When Bryan pushed him further on the issue insisting the Earth is a sphere AJ responded with: