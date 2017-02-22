Alexa Bliss’ Custom Plates Put Back On SmackDown Women’s Title (Video), Did Fans Enjoy 205 Live Last Night?

Alexa Bliss’ Custom Plates Put Back On SD Women’s Title

WWE has released the following video on-line featuring Alexa Bliss having her custom side plates put back on her WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship after she won it back last night on Smackdown:


Did Fans Enjoy 205 Live Last Night?

WWE ran a poll on Twitter last night asking fans what they thought of last night’s episode of 205 Live. With 2,771 votes cast below are the final results:

