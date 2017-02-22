Dazzling Slow Motion Footage On 10-Man Battle Royal
WWE has released the following video on-line featuring some dazzling slow motion footage of the 10-Man Battle Royal that headlined last night’s episode of Smackdown Live:
Producer Announces Return To Impact Wrestling
Former Impact Wrestling producer Kevin Sullivan has posted the following to Twitter announcing his return to the company:
PWInisider.com also notes the following regarding Sullivan’s return to the company:
