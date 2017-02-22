Dazzling Slow Motion Footage On 10-Man Battle Royal (Video), Former Producer Returning To Impact

Dazzling Slow Motion Footage On 10-Man Battle Royal

WWE has released the following video on-line featuring some dazzling slow motion footage of the 10-Man Battle Royal that headlined last night’s episode of Smackdown Live:


Producer Announces Return To Impact Wrestling

Former Impact Wrestling producer Kevin Sullivan has posted the following to Twitter announcing his return to the company:

PWInisider.com also notes the following regarding Sullivan’s return to the company:

Sullivan had been producing videos for Jarrett’s Global Force Wrestling while running his own production company, KSTV, LLC, producing videos for NBC TV.  Sullivan is the latest member of the GFW core staff to return to TNA following Jarrett taking over the creative process as an executive producer, following Scott D’Amore and Dutch Mantel.

impact wrestlingJeff Jarrett
