DDP Talks WWE Hall Of Fame Induction With Bill Apter (Video), Matches On Tonight’s Episode Of NXT

DDP Talks WWE Hall Of Fame Induction With Bill Apter
It was announced this past Monday that former WCW World Heavyweight Champion Diamond Dallas Page is the latest member to be announced for the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2017.
Legendary pro wrestling journalist Bill Apter was able to get an exclusive interview with DDP that was dropped just this morning on the official 1Wrestling.com YouTube channel. In the interview they discuss his upcoming WWE Hall of Fame induction, DDP Yoga and more.
