Impact Wrestling has secured two of its top stars for another year, as “The Miracle” Mike Bennett and his wife Maria Kanellis will be signing new contracts soon, Wrestlezone has learned.

The couple made the jump to Impact Wrestling in January 2016 after a successful run in Ring of Honor and New Japan Pro Wrestling, which saw Bennett win both the ROH tag team titles and the IWGP tag team titles alongside Matt Taven. In their first year with the promotion, Bennett has won the X-Division Championship and worked several main event level programs, including a match for the TNA World Heavyweight Championship, while the former WWE Diva Maria has held the TNA Knockouts Championship.

While I’ve been told Mike and Maria will not have complete control over their bookings outside of TNA like a Cody Rhodes or Matt Hardy level talent does, Bennett will be honoring the independent dates he has already committed to, and has a list of promotions he wants to continue working for over the next year.