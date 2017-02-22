Chris Hero Gets NXT Title Shot

Chris Hero (who is once again using the WWE name Kassius Ohno) will be getting his first shot at the NXT Championship when he goes on-on-one with “Glorious” Bobby Roode at tonight’s NXT television taping at the University of Central Florida.

Also announced, Shinsuke Nakamura will return to the ring following his title loss at the hands of Roode, when he takes on former Cruiserweight Champion TJ Perkins. NXT Women’s Champion Asuka is also advertised to compete.

Mojo Rawley Hits Impressive Hurdle

Triple H caught a video of WWE Smackdown Live Superstar Mojo Rawley doing a pretty impressive hurdle this morning at the Performance Center, apparently not long after he got off a red eye flight to Orlando.