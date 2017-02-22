The Rock Comments on Calling CM Punk on WWE Raw, What Happened After WWE 205 Live Last Night? WWE Films More Scenes for Paige Movie

The Rock Comments on Calling CM Punk on WWE Raw As noted, The Rock calling CM Punk during the post-WWE Raw segment this week did not go over with WWE officials and Triple H. For those who missed it, The Rock came out after WWE Raw this week and announced the scene being filmed for “Fighting with My Family” is when Paige defeated AJ Lee for the WWE Divas Championship. Following the announcement, a huge CM Punk chant broke out in the Staples Center, which prompted The Rock to call Punk and leave him a voicemail. The Rock posted the following on Twitter, commenting on the call to Punk: I work off instinct, always listen to the people and try to give em something special. Huge positive feedback from @WWE Universe. Fun night WWE Films More Scenes for Paige Movie In related news, WWE filmed more scenes for “Fighting with My Family” last night following 205 Live. Before filming began, while WWE was changing the ring for the scenes, The Miz came out and cut a promo on the live crowd. He trashed a few fans, including someone who bought a replica Championship belt and Miz said he would never be a real Champion. This prompted Bray Wyatt and Randy Orton to come out and Miz told Wyatt to take his lantern somewhere else. He then told Orton to go RKO someone outta somewhere. This lead to Wyatt hitting Sister Abigail on Miz and then Orton hit the RKO to end the post-show segment.