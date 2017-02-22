WWE UK Star Wolfgang on Participating in the WWE UK Tournament, His Journey to WWE, Praises Fellow UK Star and More

WWE UK Superstar Wolfgang recently appeared on the Gorilla Position podcast which you can listen to in full at this link.

During the interview, the Scottish wrestling star and one of the stand-outs from January’s WWE UK Championship Tournament in Blackpool praised 19 year old Tyler Bate, saying “he is such an inspiration to anyone that wants to become a wrestler.”

Below is a preview of the interview, during which Wolfgang talks about his experiences in the tournament, his journey to WWE through the UK indie ranks and his memories growing up watching WWF and more.

