Photo of Actress Florence Pugh as Paige at WWE Raw This Week, Finn Balor Injury Update (Photo), WWE Smackdown Top 10 Video

Photo of Actress as Paige at WWE Raw This Week
As noted, actress Florence Pugh shot scenes at WWE Raw this week for the new movie “Fighting with My Family”, in which she plays WWE star Paige, and below is a photo of Pugh as Paige:
Finn Balor Injury Update
Injured WWE star Finn Balor continues to train at the WWE Performance Center, and as we noted last week he is being advertised for WWE live events in March, which could put his ring return in time for WrestleMania:
WWE Smackdown Top 10 Video
Below is this week’s WWE Smackdown top 10 video:
