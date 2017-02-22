Shinsuke Nakamura’s Opponent Revealed for Tonight’s NXT Tapings, The Rock Thanks WWE Ref, Smackdown Social Rating

Smackdown Social Rating According to Nielsen’s Twitter TV ratings, this week’s edition of WWE Smackdown Live ranked #2 among series & specials for the night, behind “This is Us”. Smackdown had 89,000 interactions on Twitter with 19,000 unique authors, up from last week’s episode, which had 65,000 interactions and 16,000 authors. Smackdown also had 107,000 Facebook interactions with 65,000 unique authors last night, down from last week’s episode, which had 108,000 interactions and 70,000 authors. Shinsuke Nakamura’s Opponent Revealed for Tonight’s NXT Tapings As noted, WWE will be holding a set of NXT TV tapings from the University of Central Florida, and announced for tonight is Kassius Ohno vs. NXT Champion Bobby Roode plus the TV return of Shinsuke Nakamura. It was announced today that Nakamura will be wrestling TJ Perkins at tonight’s tapings. Be sure to join WZ later this evening for live spoilers from tonight’s tapings. The Rock Thanks WWE Ref WWE referee Drake Wuertz was the referee used to recreate Paige vs AJ Lee in the movie “Fighting with My Family” which filmed at WWE Raw this week. Below are some Tweets from Wuertz and The Rock: Headed home to Orlando for @WWENXT at @UCF tomorrow. Thank you @TheRock, @TheaTrinidadTMT, @teamTblanchard, & @SevenBucksProd for everything pic.twitter.com/gSghyFcVjO — Drake Wuertz (@WWEDrakeWuertz) February 21, 2017 Thank you for all your work on our movie. We’ve come a loooooomg way from those USWA Evansville days. #FightingWithMyFamily https://t.co/UjLJpjYuY2 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) February 22, 2017