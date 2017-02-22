2/22 Edition of WZ Weekly: The New Day Hosting Mania, Rock’s Call To CM Punk, Nakamura vs Styles?, More

Subscribe to WrestleZone Radio on iTunes

This week’s episode is hosted by Nick Hausman and features Joe Dombrowski as his co-host. The two discuss many of the top stories from pro wrestling this past week including:

Related: Josh Barnett Reveals The Biggest Lesson That He Has Learned From Jim Ross While Calling NJPW For AXS TV



You can listen to more pro wrestling audio from WrestleZone Radio in the embedded audio player below: