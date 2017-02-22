News on Cody Rhodes’ Return to Impact Wrestling, Former WWE Star Returning to the Indys, Akira Tozawa’s WWE Theme (Video)

Cody Rhodes Returning to Impact Wrestling

This week’s episode of TNA Impact Wrestling will feature the return of Cody Rhodes. Moose noted on Twitter that he and “Mini Moose” Brandi Rhodes will celebrate her in-ring success with Cody, and Cody is returning to thank Moose for his help training Brandi.

Former WWE Star Returning to the Indys

Former WWE Superstar Paul Burchill returned to the ring at an AIW indie show in Cleveland, Ohio last week and is now taking bookings via BurchillWrestling@hotmail.com. It appears Burchill has been out of the ring since mid-2015.

Akira Tozawa’s WWE Theme (Video)

Below is Akira Tozawa’s WWE 205 Live entrance theme:

Save