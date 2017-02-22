How Was Viewership for This Week’s WWE Raw Featuring Big Show vs Braun Strowman?

According to ShowBuzzDaily.com, this week’s edition of WWE Raw, featuring a main event of Braun Strowman vs. Big Show in the main event, averaged 3.216 million viewers. This week’s number is up from last week’s 3.087 million viewership average.

Below is the hourly breakdown for this week’s Raw:

-The first hour drew 3.259 million viewers

-The second hour drew 3.261 million viewers

-The final hour drew 3.127 million viewers.

Raw this week ranked #2 on cable for the night in viewership, behind The O’Reilly Factor. RAW was #2 on the night in the 18-49 demographic, behind Love & Hip-Hop.