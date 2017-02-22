Big Main Roster Name Announced for Tonight’s WWE NXT TV Tapings

As noted, WWE will hold a round of NXT TV tapings tonight from the University of Central Florida campus. These will be the final tapings before “Takeover: Orlando” during WrestleMania 33 weekend. Matches announced for tonight include Shinsuke Nakamura vs. TJ Perkins and Kassius Ohno vs. NXT Champion Bobby Roode.
Triple H and Finn Balor just announced that Balor will be making a special appearance at tonight’s tapings.
Balor Tweeted the following:
Triple H Tweeted:
