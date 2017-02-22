WWE NXT Results LIVE IN PROGRESS, JOIN THE DISCUSSION, USE #WRESTLEZONE

WWE NXT Results February 22nd, 2017

Women's Championship Number One Contenders Match: Ember Moon vs Liv Morgan vs Peyton Royce w/Bille Kay Royce kicks Moon in the gut to start off the match. Morgan lands a right hand on Royce. Morgan sends Royce flying into Moon, which causes Moon to tumble out of the ring. Royce tries to kick Morgan in the gut, but Morgan catches her foot. Morgan spin Royce around, but Royce attempts a spin kick. Morgan matrixes to avoid the kick. Royce tosses Morgan to the outside. Moon hits the ring and dropkicks Royce in the face. Royce rolls to the outside. Moon attempts a dive to the outside. Kay pulls Royce out of the way, so Moon wipes out Morgan. Royce picks up Moon and sends her head-first into the ring steps. After a short break, Royce chokes Morgan in the corner with her boot. Snape mare into a pin for a two count by Royce. Morgan surprises Royce with a schoolboy for a two count. Royce locks in a reverse triangle choke in the ropes on Morgan. Moon tries to get back int he ring but Royce knocks her off the apron. Royce slams Morgan tot he mat, then dropkicks Moon as she attempts to get back in the ring. Morgan manages to hurricanranna Royce out of the corner for near fall. Moon once again tries to get into the ring, but Royce boots her off the apron. Royce nails Morgan with a running spin kick in the corner. Morgan trips Royce into the corner, then stomps her in the back of the head. (cont.)