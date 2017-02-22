Jake Roberts Talks To Eric Bischoff About Slapping Miss Elizabeth & Her Dad Pulling A Gun On Randy Savage



The latest episode of former WCW President Eric Bischoff’s podcast Bischoff on Wrestling was released just now and features WWE Hall of Famer Jake “The Snake” Roberts. You can find some of Jake and Eric’s comments transcribed below. Subscribe to Bischoff on Wrestling on iTunes JR: The other bad time I had with Randy (Savage) is when they had me slap Elizabeth. You can imagine what that was like. EB: Ughhhh. JR: Yeah. That wasn’t even funny. That angle that we did with the snake bite and Elizabeth should have went on. We should have gone to WrestleMania with that but we didn’t. I was like, “Why in the hell isn’t this being strung out?” Bottom line was Elizabeth’s grandparents and parents weren’t smart. Ok? Randy had promised them that Elizabeth would never, ever get physically involved or hurt during his wrestling career and yet she just got slapped. Randy and her went back to visit her grandparents and the old man pulled a gun on him and said, “Don’t you even think about coming in the house!” EB: Woah! JR: “Don’t come back! Don’t come back! Our little girl did get hurt!” “Be a man of your word!” All of that stuff. Randy got kicked out and he had to make it up to them right away and that meant cleaning my clock. Related: Lex Luger Opens Up To Eric Bischoff About Being Reckless With Drugs & The Night Miss Elizabeth Passed Away This week’s episode of Bischoff on Wrestling starts with Eric giving his take on a couple of stories from around the business of pro wrestling from this past week including: The announcement that former WCW World Champion Diamond Dallas Page will be joining the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2017

