Photos From Chris Jericho’s Return At WWE Live Event, Matt Riddle Documentary Now On FloSlam

All In

The new Matt Riddle: All In documentary is now available for streaming on FloSlam. The new documentary follows Riddle after he left MMA to start a career in professional wrestling. You can watch the trailer in the above video; visit FloSlam for more information on how to subscribe and watch the documentary. FloSlam issued the following:

Prepare for one of the most anticipated FloFilms 2017 has to offer — Matt Riddle ALL IN. When Matt Riddle made the transition from UFC superstar to professional wrestler, many were uncertain about his future… He’s now one of the top stars of the independent wrestling world. With a FloPRO subscription, you’ll be able to feast your eyes on… The King Of Bros!

Related: Matt Riddle Comments On Staying On The Indies vs NXT, Working Comedy Matches, If CM Punk Will Fight In UFC Or Another Promotion

Dusseldorf Is Jericho

As noted, Chris Jericho made his return at the WWE live event in Dusseldorf, Germany tonight, and entered the ring on crutches and was wearing a neck brace. Jericho cut a promo on Kevin Owens, vowing to get revenge. You can see some photos from the event below: