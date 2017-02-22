Photos From Chris Jericho’s Return At WWE Live Event, Matt Riddle Documentary Now On FloSlam

All In
The new Matt Riddle: All In documentary is now available for streaming on FloSlam. The new documentary follows Riddle after he left MMA to start a career in professional wrestling. You can watch the trailer in the above video; visit FloSlam for more information on how to subscribe and watch the documentary. FloSlam issued the following:
Dusseldorf Is Jericho
As noted, Chris Jericho made his return at the WWE live event in Dusseldorf, Germany tonight, and entered the ring on crutches and was wearing a neck brace. Jericho cut a promo on Kevin Owens, vowing to get revenge. You can see some photos from the event below:
