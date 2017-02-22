Brian Cage Comments On CMLL Wrestler Copying His ‘Trump Supporter’ Gimmick, A Day In The Life w/ Eddie Edwards (Video)

Lucha Underground’s Brian Cage recently spoke with Justin Barrasso for Sports Illustrated Extra Mustard‘s Week In Wrestling. Cage spoke about CMLL wrestler Sam Adonis ripping off his Donald Trump supporter gimmick, a gimmick Cage started using himself in AAA 18 months before Adonis did. Some highlights are below: Cage comments on Sam Adonis’ use of the Trump supporter gimmick: “This works, so I can see why this kid wants to use it. The fact that he acts like he created it is absolutely absurd, and he hasn’t even at least acknowledged that I was the first to do it.” Cage said he’s not upset about the gimmick being copied, but it is still a frustrating matter: “I’m not crying, I’m not upset, but the kid is copying me and he’s acting like he came up with the idea. When he’s been asked where he came up with it, he totally evades the question. And I’m not trying to say that the idea was so creative or original on my end, but I had the balls to do it in Mexico. If he made some mention toward me, I’d be a lot less annoyed. As for the stories on him, it’s some poor journalism. The people writing the story probably don’t care about wrestling or that they’re spreading this story wrongfully, and it’s become a really annoying frustration. “[NXT’s] Patrick Clark tried to imitate me in some gym in Florida, but really, who cares? Doing this in Mexico is a whole different story.” A Day In The Life The following video is the latest episode of Impact Wrestling’s digital exclusive ‘A Day In The Life’ featuring Eddie Edwards: