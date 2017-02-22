NXT TV Taping Results From 2/22 – Content To Air In March *Spoilers*

Source: Jacob Cohen
The following results are tonight’s NXT TV taping results from the University of Central Florida; tonight’s content will air on WWE Network in March:
Ruby Riot defeated Kimber Lee
Eric Young appears on the tron with SAnitY, saying Tye Dillinger and his friends should stay away, and they can fight one on one
The Drifter comes out to sing but Kassius Ohno interrupts him, and they trade insults. Ohno prevents Samson from singing again, and says The Drifter thing isn’t really working out. Samson says Ohno in NXT won’t work out, just like the last time, and it’s announced they’ll have a Loser Leaves NXT match tonight.
SAnitY drags Roderick Strong out to the ring before Tye Dillinger and No Way Jose try to check on him. SAnitY beats them down to end the segment.
Andrade Cien Almas defeated HoHo Lun
Loser Leaves NXT
Asukabobby roodeelias samsonEric YoungFinn Balorheidi lovelacekassius ohnonikki crossnxtnxt tv taping resultsroderick strongruby riotSanityShinsuke Nakamurathe drifterTJ Perkinstye dillingerWWE