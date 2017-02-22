NXT TV Taping Results From 2/22 – Content To Air In March *Spoilers*

Source: Jacob Cohen

The following results are tonight’s NXT TV taping results from the University of Central Florida; tonight’s content will air on WWE Network in March:

Ruby Riot defeated Kimber Lee

– Riot is the new name for Heidi Lovelace

Eric Young appears on the tron with SAnitY, saying Tye Dillinger and his friends should stay away, and they can fight one on one

The Drifter comes out to sing but Kassius Ohno interrupts him, and they trade insults. Ohno prevents Samson from singing again, and says The Drifter thing isn’t really working out. Samson says Ohno in NXT won’t work out, just like the last time, and it’s announced they’ll have a Loser Leaves NXT match tonight.

SAnitY drags Roderick Strong out to the ring before Tye Dillinger and No Way Jose try to check on him. SAnitY beats them down to end the segment.

Andrade Cien Almas defeated HoHo Lun

Loser Leaves NXT

Kassius Ohno defeated The Drifter

– The crowd sings the ‘goodbye song’ to Samson as security drags him away, and Ohno smashes his guitar