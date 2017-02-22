NXT Star Gets New Ring Name, NXT TV Dark Match Result, EC3 Reveals How ‘Anchorman’ Inspired His Fantasy Football Team Name

Start A Riot

New NXT signee Heidi Lovelace is now going by the name ‘Ruby Riot’. She used the name and it was shown on graphics at tonight’s NXT TV tapings at the University of Central Florida.

Riot worked the dark match to open tonight’s tapings, defeating former Chikara star / new signee Kimber Lee.

That’s The Smell Of Desire…

The following video features Impact Wrestling star EC3 on a new episode of “Out Of My League” discussing fantasy football. EC3 talks about playing in leagues with the Impact roster, being a Cleveland Browns fan, and shares a funny story about how he came up with his team name this year.