‘Fighting With My Family’ Stars Comment On RAW Filming, The Wyatts Interrupt The Miz & Maryse’s Dirty Dancing At SD! Tapings (Video)

After last night’s 205 Live taping concluded, The Miz and Maryse came out and danced to “(I’ve Had) The Time of My Life” from Dirty Dancing to celebrate their third wedding anniversary, but they were interrupted by Randy Orton and Bray Wyatt.

Miz started cutting a promo on the crowd before they danced, then Orton and Wyatt came out and Miz ripped on them cutting his celebration off and told them to leave. Miz then ripped on the crowd before continuing his rant, but Bray dropped him with a punch, then set up for Sister Abigail but threw him at Orton, who hit a RKO. You can watch the segment below:

Wrestling stars Thea Trinidad and Tessa Blanchard, who are featured in the upcoming ‘Fighting With My Family’ film about WWE star Paige’s family, posted the following comments to social media after filming scenes at WWE TV this week. Trinidad plays AJ Lee in the film, and Blanchard is doing stunt work for lead actress Florence Pugh, who plays Paige in the movie:

