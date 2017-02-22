‘Fighting With My Family’ Stars Comment On RAW Filming, The Wyatts Interrupt The Miz & Maryse’s Dirty Dancing At SD! Tapings (Video)

Bill Pritchard
the miz

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Be Jealous

After last night’s 205 Live taping concluded, The Miz and Maryse came out and danced to “(I’ve Had) The Time of My Life” from Dirty Dancing to celebrate their third wedding anniversary, but they were interrupted by Randy Orton and Bray Wyatt.

Miz started cutting a promo on the crowd before they danced, then Orton and Wyatt came out and Miz ripped on them cutting his celebration off and told them to leave. Miz then ripped on the crowd before continuing his rant, but Bray dropped him with a punch, then set up for Sister Abigail but threw him at Orton, who hit a RKO. You can watch the segment below:

Fighting With My Family

Wrestling stars Thea Trinidad and Tessa Blanchard, who are featured in the upcoming ‘Fighting With My Family’ film about WWE star Paige’s family, posted the following comments to social media after filming scenes at WWE TV this week. Trinidad plays AJ Lee in the film, and Blanchard is doing stunt work for lead actress Florence Pugh, who plays Paige in the movie:

Walking into the Staples Center and wrestling for the Monday Night Raw crowd took my breath away. I’m so blessed to have gotten to work with @florencepugh (who is SLAYING at the role of @realpaigewwe ), @stephenmerchant who thinks creatively outside the box & is so passionate about directing, and @therock who is so incredibly invested in and passionate about this project. & working with @theatrinidadtmt , we lived a dream together and have become the closest of friends! This is only the beginning for all of us #MischerFilms #SevenBucksProds #MondayNightRaw #smackdownlive @florencepugh with @repostapp ・・・ These two worked me hard. I cant thank them enough as they were so precise and generous with their time and critiques. @tessa_blanchard threw herself left, right and off the top rope for me and @theatrinidadtmt was my super hot punching bag fight after fight and it was an absolute dream to wrestle her at the @staplescenterla on #mondaynightraw Dream team. Impossible to forget this experience with them.

A post shared by Tessa Blanchard (@tessa_blanchard) on

