Asuka Approaching New Wrestling Milestone, The Rock Recalls How Kevin Owens Impressed Him

Asuka According to a thread on Reddit/SquaredCircle, Asuka is close to matching another record, and it’s Goldberg’s infamous undefeated win streak in WCW. Goldberg’s streak has been confirmed as being a bit inflated over the years, with his reported 173 wins without a loss actually being 157. At the time of the post, Asuka was sitting at 149 wins without being pinned or submitted; she competed in five other matches in NXT but she was not pinned in two triple threats, two went to a no contest decision, and the other was a battle royal. Asuka would match Goldberg’s true streak in 8 more matches, and could surpass it with 9. She would also match the inflated win total with 24 more matches and pass that with 25, and could likely pass it sometime soon if she continues to wrestle the same TV and live event schedule she has been. As noted earlier this month, Asuka is already the longest reigning NXT title holder in history, and could break another overall title record over Wrestlemania weekend if she successfully defends the title at NXT Takeover: Orlando. Related: Asuka Officially Becomes The Longest Reigning Singles Champion in NXT History; Will Pass Final Record During WrestleMania Week The People’s Hood The Rock posted the following on Instagram, showing a photo of WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens and recalling a story about how he saw Owens for the first time before his WWE career and was impressed by him: Appreciate The Champ himself, Kevin Owens stopping by “The People’s Hood” to say hello. People’s Hood is the nickname for my dressing rooms.

We had a good laugh about the story of when I was training for my WWE comeback and title run (2012) I was training with Curt Hawkins and Joe Hennig. After our workout, me and Curt were chopping it up about great independent wrestlers. I said “Dude I just saw this guy last night on YouTube named Kill Steen or something like that. He’s amazing.” Kurt said, “That’s my good friend Kevin Owens”. I said “We’ll tell your friend he’s bad ass and I hope WWE signs him.” Now 5yrs later and relentless hard work, he’s WWE Universal Champion.

I like when good things happen to good hard working people.

He’s an asshole though for growing a better beard than I can. A post shared by therock (@therock) on Feb 22, 2017 at 10:34am PST