Eric Bischoff Discusses DDP Entering The WWE Hall Of Fame & Whether It Legitimizes WCW’s Legacy In WWE



The latest episode of former WCW President Eric Bischoff’s podcast Bischoff on Wrestling was released just now and features WWE Hall of Famer Jake “The Snake” Roberts. You can find some of Eric’s comments transcribed below. Subscribe to Bischoff on Wrestling on iTunes On Diamond Dallas Page being announced as a member of the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2017: EB: Tip of the hat to DDP for getting inducted in to the WWE Hall of Fame. I know Page pretty well. We’ve been up and down the road and done a few things together. We’ve spent some time in this industry from the time we started in the AWA to the end of WCW. Page was there side by side with me in my career and was really instrumental in many ways in to me getting the gig in WCW. At a time when I didn’t think he would do that for a lot of reasons people may or may not know about. On whether DDP joining the likes of Sting and Ric Flair in the WWE Hall of Fame legitimizes WCW’s legacy in WWE’s history: EB: I guess, in a way. It’s interesting that you ask that question. I hadn’t really thought about it given my relationship with everything. To me even I don’t really distinguish between WCW and WWE. I am sure that fans who write about wrestling and talk about it all the time and do things like I am doing on a podcast. To them it’s two separate brands and two separate companies. Including us. We do this too. To me when I look at guys like Sting and Diamond Dallas Page… I don’t distinguish between WCW and WWE the same way I used to maybe 10-15 years ago. It’s just about what these performers created in the world of sports entertainment regardless of who they worked for. Related: Lex Luger Opens Up To Eric Bischoff About Being Reckless With Drugs & The Night Miss Elizabeth Passed Away This week’s episode of Bischoff on Wrestling starts with Eric giving his take on a couple of stories from around the business of pro wrestling from this past week including: The announcement that former WCW World Champion Diamond Dallas Page will be joining the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2017

The passings of George “The Animal” Steele & Ivan Koloff

The New Day hosting WrestleMania 33

The Rock’s in-ring phone call to CM Punk this past Monday after RAW

Kendall Jenner rocking an NWO Wolfpac shirt

More… Eric then welcomes his guest for this week WWE Hall of Famer Jake “The Snake” Roberts! During his appearance Jake speaks candidly to Eric about: Getting to work with Stu Hart and Stampede Wrestling in Calgary

Bill Watts being hard on him in Mid South Wrestling

Where the idea for Damien came from

Vince McMahon’s vision for the Jake “The Snake” Roberts character

Working with Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat

Being asked to do a move to Ricky that he was uncomfortable with

Piper’s Pit vs The Snake Pit

Working with Hulk Hogan

A bad joke he played on Rick Rude

What about Andre The Giant’s drinking surprised him

Why he made Miss Elizabeth’s family angry during his feud with Randy Savage

Working with Randy and an actual cobra

Almost taking over creative for the WWF in the early 90s

His leap from WWF to WCW

What tease he’d like to leave for part two of his interview next week on Bischoff on Wrestling

More… Today’s show then wraps up with an extended edition of the #BischoffOnWrestling mail bag segment You can listen to the full archives from Bischoff on Wrestling in the embedded audio player below: