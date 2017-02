Tonight’s NXT TV tapings at the University of Central Florida featured a ‘Loser Leaves NXT’ match between ‘The Drifter’ Elias Samson and Kassius Ohno.

Ohno hit Samson with a rolling elbow to beat Samson, then destroyed Samson’s guitar as the crowd sang goodbye to him. The match will likely air in two weeks on the March 8th episode of NXT. You can see photos and video of the match and post-match segment below: