Impact Wrestling Management Reportedly Upset Over Josh Mathews’ Recent Twitter Remarks

Pro Wrestling Sheet is reporting Impact Wrestling officials are not too happy with announcer Josh Mathews after he made a ‘shoot yourselves’ remark in a Tweet directed at a podcast host.

According to a source, management saw the post and quickly warned Mathews about behavior on social media in the future. Mathews’ original Tweet has since been deleted, but a screengrab by the podcasters referenced is still posted.

Mathews has been a bit more outspoken in recent days on social media, including arguments with other wrestling announcers stemming from calling himself the greatest play-by-play wrestling announcer in the world in a recent episode of Impact Wrestling’s webseries ‘My First Day’.