Impact Wrestling Management Reportedly Upset Over Josh Mathews’ Recent Twitter Remarks

Bill Pritchard

Impact Wrestling Logo

Pro Wrestling Sheet is reporting Impact Wrestling officials are not too happy with announcer Josh Mathews after he made a ‘shoot yourselves’ remark in a Tweet directed at a podcast host.

According to a source, management saw the post and quickly warned Mathews about behavior on social media in the future. Mathews’ original Tweet has since been deleted, but a screengrab by the podcasters referenced is still posted.

Related: Josh Mathews and Jeremy Borash Battle on Twitter Following Mathews’ Announcer Remark

Mathews has been a bit more outspoken in recent days on social media, including arguments with other wrestling announcers stemming from calling himself the greatest play-by-play wrestling announcer in the world in a recent episode of Impact Wrestling’s webseries ‘My First Day’.

impact wrestlingjosh mathewsTNA
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report? Submit it now!
monitoring_string = "851cc24eadecaa7a82287c82808f23d0"