Kassius Ohno Confronts Bobby Roode, More NXT Highlights, NXT Hypes ‘The Experience’, Women’s Title Match

NXT

Next week’s episode of NXT will feature Asuka defending her NXT Women’s Championship against Peyton Royce, who won a triple threat number one contender’s match on tonight’s show. Additionally, NXT is also promoting the arrival of Patrick Clark and ‘The Experience’.

NXT Highlights

The following videos feature highlights from tonight’s episode of NXT, including Kassius Ohno returning to confront Bobby Roode, Pete Dunne versus Mark Andrews, and Peyton Royce versus Liv Morgan and Ember Moon in a triple threat number one contender’s match:

Related: WWE NXT Results (2/22): A New Number One Contender for the Women’s Title Crowned, Bobby Roode in Action, Kassius Ohno Makes his Presence Felt!