Alexa Bliss Comments On Smackdown Women’s Title Win, Background In Athletics, Overcoming Eating Disorder, Wrestlemania 33

New Smackdown Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss was the special guest on tonight’s WWE Off The Top Rope segment on ESPN’s SportsCenter with Jonathan Coachman. Coach welcomes Alexa to the show and asks what she thinks about when she hears ‘Women’s Champion’, and she says she knew she always deserved the title. Bliss talks about the Smackdown women’s division being on fire and main eventing, then Coach asks about who has influenced her in her career. Bliss says Sara Amato at NXT has really taught her a lot in three years, and she owes a lot to Amato for helping her grow. She also says she grew up watching Trish Stratus so she was also an influence, then Coach asks about her background outside of wrestling. Bliss talks about competing in bodybuilding, gymnastics and cheerleading, talking about the benefits, but adds it’s nothing compared to being in the ring. Coach jokes about hitting the ropes being a true test, and Bliss says she remembers what it was like breaking in but she got used to it and thinks people respect it. Coach asks how Bliss playing sports prepared her for a career in WWE, and Bliss says all of her events showed her how to build strength and learn how to fall and protect from injuries. Bliss then talks about getting past her eating disorder, and explains how seriously sick she was. She says she went through this twice and didn’t want to be a statistic, so she wants to show that it’s OK, and she’s short and curvy and it’s better than thinking your life is a number on a scale. Coach says that leads him to ask about Wrestlemania 33, and she says she plans on walking in with the title, and her family will all be there. She says Naomi wanted that but it’s for her now, and she’ll buy Naomi a ticket, and she will show everyone what a Women’s Champion really looks like.