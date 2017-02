WWE.com posted the following after tonight’s NXT TV tapings at the University of Central Florida:

Injured Raw Superstar Finn Bálor surprised the WWE Universe at Wednesday night’s NXT tapings when he got in the ring to come to the aid of an embattled Shinsuke Nakamura and fight off Andrade “Cien” Almas and NXT Champion Bobby Roode.

The former WWE Universal and NXT Champion, who has been sidelined with a shoulder injury since August, certainly appeared to be feeling better as he clotheslined Almas from the ring and unleashed a fury of strikes against Roode.

The Irish Superstar has showed up at various promotions in recent weeks, highlighted by this most recent appearance at the University of Central Florida. Despite it seeming like Bálor is ready for his return, he told the crowd that he still is not medically cleared to compete. Is Bálor’s appearance at Wednesday night’s NXT tapings a sign that he’s close to a return? And maybe the most important question: Where will The Demon King show up next? Check back with WWE.com for the latest on Bálor’s recovery.