Daniel Bryan Tells Mick Foley to “Suck It”
As seen on WWE Talking Smack this week, Smackdown Live General Manager Daniel Bryan took a shot at Raw General Manager Mick Foley, who is a big advocate of the Raw Women’s Divsion.
Bryan had the following to say to Foley:
Foley Criticizes Smackdown Main Event
Foley later criticized Bryan’s handling of the Smackdown main event finish as he Tweeted the following:
Latest “My Daughter is a WWE Star” Episode (Video)
WWE has released a new episode of “My Daughter is a WWE Star”, featuring Alexa Bliss, and you can check it out at this link.
