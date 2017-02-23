Daniel Bryan Tells Mick Foley to “Suck It” As seen on WWE Talking Smack this week, Smackdown Live General Manager Daniel Bryan took a shot at Raw General Manager Mick Foley, who is a big advocate of the Raw Women’s Divsion. Bryan had the following to say to Foley: “Right now, I want to tell Mick Foley that he can suck it. He can suck it! Listen to this, the Smackdown women were in the first three segments of Smackdown Live, then there was a tag match, then the Smackdown women were in the next two segments. The Smackdown women were in over half the show. Let’s see the Raw women do an hour and a half of TV, they’re not going to do it.” Foley Criticizes Smackdown Main Event Foley later criticized Bryan’s handling of the Smackdown main event finish as he Tweeted the following: Isn’t that what instant replay is for? @StephMcMahon or I would have come to a different conclusion. #SDLive Latest “My Daughter is a WWE Star” Episode (Video) WWE has released a new episode of “My Daughter is a WWE Star”, featuring Alexa Bliss, and you can check it out at this link.