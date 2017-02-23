Jake Roberts Opens Up To Eric Bischoff About Almost Taking Over WWE Creative In The Early 90’s

Nick Hausman


The latest episode of former WCW President Eric Bischoff’s podcast Bischoff on Wrestling was released last night and features WWE Hall of Famer Jake “The Snake” Roberts.

You can find some of Eric and Jake’s comments transcribed below.

Subscribe to Bischoff on Wrestling on iTunes

EB: You had your last match in WWF before you left with Elizabeth. You kind of put an end to that angle and Undertaker got involved but from the research that I’ve done you really were looking forward to getting involved in the creative process at WWE. Was that always your intention?

JR: Absolutely. I had been promised that spot. The thing I had been promised was, “When Pat Patterson steps down it’s yours.” Ok? Well unfortunately for Pat and Terry Garvin and a few others involved in the news about some bad things happening behind the scenes with some boys and stuff. Pat stepped down, ya know? Garvin was fired. These other people were fired and Pat was gone. So I went to Vince and I said, “Ok, he’s gone. Now is my time.” He just said, “That’s not the way it really is.” I’m like, “Well publicly you’re saying he’s gone so what is it?” He says, “Well, we aren’t using him out in front of people blah blah blah.” In other words, he was bullshitting me. So he pulled back away from me and that’s when I said, “I’m out of here. He’s lied to me one too many times.” I was very unhappy at the time. (Sigh) Hindsight is 20/20. I’ll just leave it at that.

Related: Jake Roberts Talks To Eric Bischoff About Slapping Miss Elizabeth & Her Dad Pulling A Gun On Randy Savage

This week’s episode of Bischoff on Wrestling starts with Eric giving his take on a couple of stories from around the business of pro wrestling from this past week including:

  • The announcement that former WCW World Champion Diamond Dallas Page will be joining the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2017
  • The passings of George “The Animal” Steele & Ivan Koloff
  • The New Day hosting WrestleMania 33
  • The Rock’s in-ring phone call to CM Punk this past Monday after RAW
  • Kendall Jenner rocking an NWO Wolfpac shirt
  • More…

Eric then welcomes his guest for this week WWE Hall of Famer Jake “The Snake” Roberts! During his appearance Jake speaks candidly to Eric about:

  • Getting to work with Stu Hart and Stampede Wrestling in Calgary
  • Bill Watts being hard on him in Mid South Wrestling
  • Where the idea for Damien came from
  • Vince McMahon’s vision for the Jake “The Snake” Roberts character
  • Working with Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat
  • Being asked to do a move to Ricky that he was uncomfortable with
  • Piper’s Pit vs The Snake Pit
  • Working with Hulk Hogan
  • A bad joke he played on Rick Rude
  • What about Andre The Giant’s drinking surprised him
  • Why he made Miss Elizabeth’s family angry during his feud with Randy Savage
  • Working with Randy and an actual cobra
  • Almost taking over creative for the WWF in the early 90s
  • His leap from WWF to WCW
  • What tease he’d like to leave for part two of his interview next week on Bischoff on Wrestling
  • More…

Today’s show then wraps up with an extended edition of the #BischoffOnWrestling mail bag segment

You can listen to the full archives from Bischoff on Wrestling in the embedded audio player below:

bischoff on wrestlingEric BischoffJake Robertsmiss-elizabethNick Hausmanpat pattersonrandy savageterry-garvinUndertakerVince McMahon
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report? Submit it now!
monitoring_string = "851cc24eadecaa7a82287c82808f23d0"