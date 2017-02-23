Jake Roberts Opens Up To Eric Bischoff About Almost Taking Over WWE Creative In The Early 90’s



The latest episode of former WCW President Eric Bischoff’s podcast Bischoff on Wrestling was released last night and features WWE Hall of Famer Jake “The Snake” Roberts. You can find some of Eric and Jake’s comments transcribed below. Subscribe to Bischoff on Wrestling on iTunes EB: You had your last match in WWF before you left with Elizabeth. You kind of put an end to that angle and Undertaker got involved but from the research that I’ve done you really were looking forward to getting involved in the creative process at WWE. Was that always your intention? JR: Absolutely. I had been promised that spot. The thing I had been promised was, “When Pat Patterson steps down it’s yours.” Ok? Well unfortunately for Pat and Terry Garvin and a few others involved in the news about some bad things happening behind the scenes with some boys and stuff. Pat stepped down, ya know? Garvin was fired. These other people were fired and Pat was gone. So I went to Vince and I said, “Ok, he’s gone. Now is my time.” He just said, “That’s not the way it really is.” I’m like, “Well publicly you’re saying he’s gone so what is it?” He says, “Well, we aren’t using him out in front of people blah blah blah.” In other words, he was bullshitting me. So he pulled back away from me and that’s when I said, “I’m out of here. He’s lied to me one too many times.” I was very unhappy at the time. (Sigh) Hindsight is 20/20. I’ll just leave it at that. Related: Jake Roberts Talks To Eric Bischoff About Slapping Miss Elizabeth & Her Dad Pulling A Gun On Randy Savage This week’s episode of Bischoff on Wrestling starts with Eric giving his take on a couple of stories from around the business of pro wrestling from this past week including: The announcement that former WCW World Champion Diamond Dallas Page will be joining the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2017

