Backstage News on the Severity of Naomi’s Injury, When it Happened & a Recent Injury it’s Being Compared To, Return Update

According to The Wrestling Observer, the injury that Naomi suffered during her title match against Alexa Bliss at WWE Elimination Chamber was to her left knee and it reportedly happened while doing the split-legged moonsault finisher.

It was initially believed Naomi would be able to return to action this week but the injury is more serious than expected. It was described to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter as similar to the injury that Seth Rollins recently suffered on Raw.

No word yet on if Naomi will be back in time for WrestleMania 33 but she’s not expected to go through a long recovery. Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that she could be out of action for 2 months or so.