Why Strowman vs Show Was So Good, Challenge Cruiserweight Division Has Compared To 20 Years Ago, Reason For Interest In Kelly Kelly Returning

Every Wednesday is Wrestling Reality presented by TicketKing.net produced by the Pittsburgh Podcast Network.
0:00-4:00: Excerpt of open talking Braun Strowman vs Big Show:
4:45-10:45: Appreciating smaller, faster styles, but the challenges. It’s why Cruiserweights worked in 1997 in WCW and never worked as well when WWE did a Light heavyweight division because of WWE’s main event guys.
10:50-15:30: Styles vs Harper and Styles vs Shane at WrestleMania? Remembering Harper before he was in WWE.
18:30-25:30: Wrestlers who passed away last week.
25:30-27:10 : Kelly Kelly going to return to WWE and why it’s happening:
28:10-30:30: DDP in Hall of Fame. The first time meeting him. Explaining what the HOF really is.
31:15-38:10: Drew, VP from Ticket King, talks who should be in the HOF, Uso’s current gimmick and more.
40:20-44:20: Questions from Twitter
44:30-55:45: Voicemails left by listeners on why the comeback to those who disagree with WWE shouldn’t be “Then stop watching” and more topics!
Get 15% off on WWE tickets and 10% off any other type of tickets from TicketKing by using the code LABARFAN
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?