Vickie Guerrero on Staying Relevant During Her WWE Run, Making Out With Edge, Taking a Tombstone from The Undertaker, Playing a Heel

Former WWE Superstar Vickie Guerrero was the most recent guest on the ‘Sam Roberts Wrestling Podcast.’ You can listen to the entire interview at this link. Below are a few highlights: On How Her Character Stayed Relevant: It’s been really crazy. It’s been six years that they hated me, and I’m blessed because not many people can keep that heat going, but I really believed in my character so when I went out there it means a lot to me you know, and I take it seriously and not a ‘fly by night’ where you try something, I really tried to be that character—be that authority figure, and it wasn’t hard. I got to make out with guys and slap guys, it’s just a day at the office. On Favorite Wrestler She Got to Make Out With: Edge over Dolph Ziggler. Edge was my first crush, and truly a help to me and to my career. He sat me down and showed me all the aspects of psychology and showed me different things. Edge truly played his character really well, I didn’t mind. Dolph was too busy stealing the show and having the camera on him, but Edge would share the camera view with me, so that meant a lot. On Originally Only Supposed to Be with WWE For Two Months: It was just for me to come in for two months to help Rey Mysterio with the storyline. It was just something Vince McMahon said that we just need you for two months to bring that tribute back to Eddie [Guerrero] and then we’ll be done. Then when they started experimented with things, and how I can memorize lines. They could see that I wasn’t afraid of the camera, and then when they knew I could take a Tombstone from the Undertaker, they said that they could use me and let’s go ahead and try a contract, and I was thinking, oh gosh I didn’t want to insult the company because this is WWE, I just wanted to do my part and leave, and then a year went into two years, and then they started letting me be a General Manager, and work with Edge, and have the wheelchair gimmick, it was one heck of a ride. On Taking a Tombstone from The Undertaker: It was amazing. I loved it, but you know, Undertaker was so gentle. He taught me through everything. It was such a high to work with him, and it was amazing. When I knew it was over with I asked if we could do it again because it was so great. On the Worst Bump Vickie Took During Her Time in WWE: It was with Rey Mysterio when I was in a wheelchair. He did the 619, the West Coast Pop off the top rope and he landed on me, and I flipped out of the wheelchair and was a little sore the next day. I wasn’t sure if I wanted to do this or not, but they told me to not wear a dress that night. On Playing a Heel Her Entire WWE Run: It was different because as a wife, you’re the encourager. I used to tell Eddie, it’s okay babe, don’t worry. They hate you because they love you, so I was more of the comforter and would tell him not to worry about it, but then when it happened to me, I had to learn to have a thick skin, and it was really hard because I can’t tell everything so personal, especially with Twitter. I have so much hate mail, but the great thing is I can block them, but it is a lot of love-hate relationship but I try to show the fans that I am a different person outside the ring. I’m a mom, I own a house and run my own business.