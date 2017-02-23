Update on Finn Balor’s Main WWE Roster Status Despite making an appearance at the WWE NXT TV tapings last night, Finn Balor is still scheduled to be a part of WWE’s main roster when he is medically cleared to return to action. Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that Balor has always been scheduled for WrestleMania 33 but there’s no word yet on what his role will be. Balor is currently advertised to make his WWE return at live events in March. DDP On Who He Wants to Induct Him Soon-to-Be WWE Hall of Famer DDP recently spoke with Myles, and you can check out the interview at this link. On who he wants to induct him into the WWE Hall of Fame, DDP said WWE has read over a few names to him, but it has yet to be revealed. DDP added he would like it to be Jake Roberts, if he is able to do it. Tyson Kidd on Being Ignored by WWE It has been two years since Tyson Kidd and Cesaro won the WWE Tag Team Championships, and Kidd had the following to say on Twitter regarding his eventual return to WWE: The redemption-after being written off due to my knee injury, and my insane 6month ACL surgery recovery being ignored for some reason lol