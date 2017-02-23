According to ShowBuzzDaily.com, this week’s edition of WWE Smackdown Live, featuring a #1 contenders Battle Royal and a Falls Count Anywhere match, averaged 2.792 million viewers. This is up from last week’s 2.626 million viewership average for the post-Elimination Chamber episode of Smackdown.

This week’s show ranked #6 in viewership on cable for the night, behind Curse of Oak Island, Fixer Upper, The O’Reilly Factor, Tucker Carlson and Special Report.

Raw once again won the weekly WWE brand split ratings war, as the show drew 3.216 million viewers.