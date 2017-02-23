Possible Roster Trades Coming After WrestleMania 33, Enzo & Cass Hype the Düsseldorf Fans, Roman Reigns Lucky to Be in Germany (Videos)

Possible Roster Trades Coming After WrestleUIKeyInputRightArrowMania 33

The latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio speculated that we might begin to see some roster trades between Raw and Smackdown after WrestleMania 33. No word yet on which Superstars might be switching brands.

Enzo, Cass and Roman Reigns in Germany for WWE Live Event (Videos)

WWE has released the following videos of WWE stars Enzo, Cass and Roman Reigns in Düsseldorf for WWE’s Live Event this week: